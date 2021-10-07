Analyzing Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -29.67% -12.15% -4.99% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.23 -$251.31 million ($0.10) -67.80 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

