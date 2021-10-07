Analyzing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Alphatec alerts:

This table compares Alphatec and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 61.52%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 8.47 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -10.38 Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Summary

Alphatec beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.