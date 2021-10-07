Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT at $33.33

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

