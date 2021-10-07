Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $123.70

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

