Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $123.70

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
