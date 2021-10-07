Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $142.94

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.94.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

