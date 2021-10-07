Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $34.67

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

EXEL stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

