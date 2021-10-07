Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $43.50

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

