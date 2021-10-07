Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

