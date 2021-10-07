Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.31. 84,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

