Analysts Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 779.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

