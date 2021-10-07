Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

