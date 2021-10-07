Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report sales of $341.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.30 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:MSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.88. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 127.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MSA Safety by 105,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 44.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in MSA Safety by 57.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

