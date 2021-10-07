Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.83. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,676. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

