Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,923. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,025.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.