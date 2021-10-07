Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

FTRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

FTRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

