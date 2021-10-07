Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 190,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $558.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.51.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
