Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 190,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $558.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.