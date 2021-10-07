Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $54.21. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,975. Astec Industries has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

