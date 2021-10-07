Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XNCR. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

XNCR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 238,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

