Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $269.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.