Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.