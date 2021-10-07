Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.25 million and the lowest is $28.02 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.23 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $147.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

CSSE stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $12,260,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.