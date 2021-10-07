Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.69 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $36,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $23,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $3,826,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 457,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,734. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

