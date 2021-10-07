Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.09.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

