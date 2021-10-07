Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,738,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $277,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 177,289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMKR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

