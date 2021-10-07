AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

