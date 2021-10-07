AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
About AmeriCann
