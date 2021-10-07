American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

