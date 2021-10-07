American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

