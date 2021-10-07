American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.83. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.