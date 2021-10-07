American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.83. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.