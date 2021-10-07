American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,421. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $353.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

