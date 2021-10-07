American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.68 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

