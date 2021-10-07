Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,289 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

