Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,289 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $13.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.
About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
