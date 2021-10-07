Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Axa S.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $54.58 on Thursday, hitting $3,316.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

