ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $73.62. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

