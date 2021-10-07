Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

