Altus Group Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

AIF opened at C$63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.84. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

