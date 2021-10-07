Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93. The company has a market cap of C$273.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.38.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

