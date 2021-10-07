Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AHGIF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Alternate Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Alternate Health
