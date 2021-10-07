Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AHGIF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Alternate Health has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp. is a medical cannabis company, which engages in the research, education, production, and laboratories to increase the awareness, regulatory compliance, and appropriate usage of cannabinoids in modern medical practices. It operates through the Laboratory and Toxicology Services; and Corporate and Other segments.

