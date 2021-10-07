Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

