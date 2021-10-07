AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.82. 5,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

