AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 896,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.