AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 286.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,115.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.