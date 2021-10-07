AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.