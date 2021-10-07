AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 390.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $310.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.36 and its 200 day moving average is $355.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.