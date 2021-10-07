AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,245 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MaxLinear worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

