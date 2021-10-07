Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,751.30 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

