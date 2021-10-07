Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $50.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,797.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,801.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,544.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

