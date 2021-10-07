Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 32,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

