Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 19.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 32,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

