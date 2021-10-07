Allot Communications (ALLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allot Communications (NASDAQ: ALLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2021 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

9/28/2021 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Allot Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Allot Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.60. Allot Communications Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

