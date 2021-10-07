AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

CBH opened at $10.29 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

